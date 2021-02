Stairport Sceneries Announces shadeX For X-Plane

Time for some more information about our upcoming shadeX Plugin:

Initially designed to be a screenshot tool it turned out that the effects could be useful for X-Plane in general. So we ended up in an effect tuning Plugin with some unique effects, most notable the depth of field blur.

Although quite powerful shadeX is focused on a user-friendly and easy use.

We just entered beta so it won't take long.

