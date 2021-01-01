Flightbeam Studios Updates KDEN For MSFS 2020

KDEN has been updated to version 1.4, bringing some significant changes to the airport.

Being an MSFS launch addon, KDEN went through some growing pains with the brand new simulator. The most significant challenge was incorporating the drastic terrain at the airport into the sim. At launch, MSFS's SDK was very limited in regards to terraforming capabilities. This resulted in many taxiways and even runways being a bit too steep.. and some taxiways having some rough edges.

Since then, many new SDK updates have been developed and the airport is now much, much smoother for your taxiing, takeoff and landing adventures. There has been many other improvements as well, such as some targeted areas getting custom ortho imagery and better blending with models.

Changelog

Significant revamp of the terrain system, fixes to flatten bumps and various taxiway issues

Custom ortho imagery for better blending

Added various custom objects in airport perimeter

Many fixes to models and textures for improved visuals

Fixed terrain for track tunneling

Custom ILS navaids

Source