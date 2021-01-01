  • Announcing The Great Australian Air Rally

    Announcing The Great Australian Air Rally

    Bluegrass and WestWind Airlines are running the 20th annual Great Australian Air Rally in March.

    The rally consists of 10 daily legs. Flight information will be made available for FS2004, FSX, P3D and X-Plane. Details of the flights and weather are provided so that anyone with a different simulator can make up their own flight plans.

    The rally will officially run from March 1st until March 30th.

    You may select any propeller driven aircraft of your choice which had a first flight before 1996, be it default, freeware or payware suited to your simulator.

    The event is not a race, each participant is asked to complete a simple test flight at their chosen cruise speed for their selected aircraft. Individual scores will then be calculated on the accuracy of matching target times set for each entry.

    Flight plans and test flight information for the rally have now been released. This will allow time to choose an aircraft and practise the test flight time to submit with registration details.

    For updates, further information and questions please visit www.bluegrassairlines.com and click on the GAAR link.

