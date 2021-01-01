  • Skyline Simulations Previews Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky MSFS

    Skyline Simulations Previews Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky MSFS

    Skyline Simulations have shown off some WIP images of their upcoming scenery of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (KCVG) for MSFS 2020.

    Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is a public international airport located in Hebron, Kentucky, United States. It serves the Greater Cincinnati metropolitan area. The airport's code, CVG, comes from the nearest city at the time of its opening, Covington, Kentucky. CVG covers an area of 7,700 acres.A The airport has one terminal and two concourses with a total of 50 gates. Both concourses are islands and are only reachable by an underground moving walkway or people mover.

