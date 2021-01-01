Gaya Simulations has released their first sneak look at their upcoming scenery for Kristiansand Airport (ENCN) for Prepar3D v5. The single screen shot provided shows a well developed airport in the winter snow.
Gaya Simulations has released their first sneak look at their upcoming scenery for Kristiansand Airport (ENCN) for Prepar3D v5. The single screen shot provided shows a well developed airport in the winter snow.
Hi all, newcomer here from KCLE. Bought and downloaded MSFS 2020 the other day and started to put it through its paces. Found out there was no...Last Post By: CLE_GrummanTiger Today, 04:59 PM
Hi all, I thought that I would lighten the mood by throwing this one out there. For me, three flights today EGNH (Blackpool) to EGKK (Gatwick)...Last Post By: neilends Today, 04:52 PM
I have just downloaded and installed the latest update (21GB). When it finished AVG virus protector reported the following Has anyone else had...Last Post By: g7rta Today, 04:31 PM
Just stumbled on this website this morning, for folks who want to get really, really granular when planning flights.Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 04:10 PM