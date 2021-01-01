  • Wings Over Flanders Field Preview Video

    Nels_Anderson
    Wings Over Flanders Field Preview Video

    Here is a preview video showing off Between Heaven and Hell II for Wings Over Flanders Field (WOFF):

    WOFF BH&H2 is the next major version of WOFF coming in 2021.

    Apart from the obvious new graphic content such as the new complex pilot head movements, new goggles effects and so on, it shows completely revised scenery/terrain in all seasons, new towns and villages and new layouts, shows one of the many new A.I. features (for example here formation flying with the AI in the wind to trying to hold formation) the newly updated SE5a, updated Be2 series, new inline engine animations external and internal, new improved blurred rotary engines etc, also shown is new crash landing abilities due to the new damageable gear...

    Source

