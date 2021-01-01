  • VerticalSim Updates Sarasota-Bradenton Airport XP To v1.2

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-19-2021  
    0 Comments

    Version 1.2 of SRQ is now available to all X-Plane users. Please see the changelog below!

    KSRQ V1.2 - Changelog

    • Added SWA to gates
    • Added more light poles
    • Updated ground routes
    • Switched export target to XP V11.50+
    • Changed out ortho for a better source
    • Edited tree colors
    • Tweaked glass to be more realistic (You can now see the interior at night)
    • New grass textures
    • New taxi lighting

    Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is located within three jurisdictions: Sarasota County, the city limits of Sarasota, and Manatee County. Owned by the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority, it is 3 miles north of downtown Sarasota and 6 miles south of Bradenton.

