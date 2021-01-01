VerticalSim Updates Sarasota-Bradenton Airport XP To v1.2

Version 1.2 of SRQ is now available to all X-Plane users. Please see the changelog below!
KSRQ V1.2 - Changelog
- Added SWA to gates
- Added more light poles
- Updated ground routes
- Switched export target to XP V11.50+
- Changed out ortho for a better source
- Edited tree colors
- Tweaked glass to be more realistic (You can now see the interior at night)
- New grass textures
- New taxi lighting
Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is located within three jurisdictions: Sarasota County, the city limits of Sarasota, and Manatee County. Owned by the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority, it is 3 miles north of downtown Sarasota and 6 miles south of Bradenton.
