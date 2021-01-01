Quick Update From Indiafoxtecho On DCS MB-339

Here is a (much requested) quick update on the DCS MB-339: after achieving full damage, hydraulic and electrical simulation, our coding team is working hard to complete the rest of the package - since pretty much needs to be written from scratch in DCS, it is not an easy task... and we'll show you the new functionalities once they are ready.

In the meantime, our art team has improved a number of small details while the external model textures have been remastered for better detail and visual fidelity.

Speaking of the MB-339 we'll have an update to the MSFS version out in a few days (hopefully) to fix a number of (very) small bugs and add a couple of features. Do not expect big changes, but we are doing our best to make improve the product.

