Just Flight PA-28R Preview Video

Here's another work in progress video of our PA-28R Arrow III (for MSFS) showing off the latest build - model, textures, door/cockpit/gear animations, engine and some custom sounds (although they are WIP), EFB functions and some other avionics, engine start sequence and cockpit night lighting.

Note the FDE and custom sounds are all WIP at this stage, will be updated soon and certainly prior to release.

Just Flight Coming Soon: PA-28R Arrow III For MSFS