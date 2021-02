Cirrus SR22 Comes To X-Plane Mobile

The Cirrus SR22 is now available in early access for Professional Subscribers in X-Plane Mobile! You may need to visit the App Store/Google Play to grab this update.

The Cirrus SR22 is a single-engine four or five seat composite aircraft built from 2001 by Cirrus Aircraft of Duluth, Minnesota. It is a development of the Cirrus SR20, with a larger wing, higher fuel capacity, and a more powerful, 310-horsepower engine.

