Aerosoft - Airport Split for X-Plane 11

Your chance to fly to the "Capital of Dalmatia", the biggest city of southern Croatia! Split lies on the Croatian Adriatic coast and is located on a peninsular making the approach towards the airport scenery a pure enjoyment. Photorealistic textures, perfectly modeled buildings and objects of the airport give you a great sense of the atmosphere of this area.
This airport scenery comes with a bonus of the adjacent Resnik Seaport Croatia (LDSR) and the military base of Divujle (LDHD) with its helipad-airport.
In the X-Plane version of Split, you can already park your aircraft in front of the newly built terminal, which opened on time despite rising costs.
Features
- Airport Split (LDSP), Resnik Seaport Croatia (LDSR) and the Military Base Divulje (LDHD) with its helipad-airport
- New terminal building and parking (based on 2020)
- Photorealistic textures
- Realistic rendering of the buildings and objects on the complete airport
- HD ground textures including PBR
- Custom HDR night lighting
- Custom static aircraft
- Custom approach lighting
- Animated jetways/marshaller (SAM plugin required)
- Custom service vehicles (SAM AirportVehicles required)
- Seasonal textures (SAM plugin required)
- Custom runway slope and mesh (Ortho4XP patch included)
- Compatible with default AI Traffic and World Traffic 3