  • Aerosoft - Airport Split for X-Plane 11

    Aerosoft - Airport Split for X-Plane 11

    Your chance to fly to the "Capital of Dalmatia", the biggest city of southern Croatia! Split lies on the Croatian Adriatic coast and is located on a peninsular making the approach towards the airport scenery a pure enjoyment. Photorealistic textures, perfectly modeled buildings and objects of the airport give you a great sense of the atmosphere of this area.

    This airport scenery comes with a bonus of the adjacent Resnik Seaport Croatia (LDSR) and the military base of Divujle (LDHD) with its helipad-airport.

    In the X-Plane version of Split, you can already park your aircraft in front of the newly built terminal, which opened on time despite rising costs.

    Features

    • Airport Split (LDSP), Resnik Seaport Croatia (LDSR) and the Military Base Divulje (LDHD) with its helipad-airport
    • New terminal building and parking (based on 2020)
    • Photorealistic textures
    • Realistic rendering of the buildings and objects on the complete airport
    • HD ground textures including PBR
    • Custom HDR night lighting
    • Custom static aircraft
    • Custom approach lighting
    • Animated jetways/marshaller (SAM plugin required)
    • Custom service vehicles (SAM AirportVehicles required)
    • Seasonal textures (SAM plugin required)
    • Custom runway slope and mesh (Ortho4XP patch included)
    • Compatible with default AI Traffic and World Traffic 3

    Purchase Aerosoft - Airport Split for X-Plane 11

