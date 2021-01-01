Aerosoft - Airport Split for X-Plane 11

Your chance to fly to the "Capital of Dalmatia", the biggest city of southern Croatia! Split lies on the Croatian Adriatic coast and is located on a peninsular making the approach towards the airport scenery a pure enjoyment. Photorealistic textures, perfectly modeled buildings and objects of the airport give you a great sense of the atmosphere of this area.

This airport scenery comes with a bonus of the adjacent Resnik Seaport Croatia (LDSR) and the military base of Divujle (LDHD) with its helipad-airport.

In the X-Plane version of Split, you can already park your aircraft in front of the newly built terminal, which opened on time despite rising costs.

Features

Airport Split (LDSP), Resnik Seaport Croatia (LDSR) and the Military Base Divulje (LDHD) with its helipad-airport

New terminal building and parking (based on 2020)

Photorealistic textures

Realistic rendering of the buildings and objects on the complete airport

HD ground textures including PBR

Custom HDR night lighting

Custom static aircraft

Custom approach lighting

Animated jetways/marshaller (SAM plugin required)

Custom service vehicles (SAM AirportVehicles required)

Seasonal textures (SAM plugin required)

Custom runway slope and mesh (Ortho4XP patch included)

Compatible with default AI Traffic and World Traffic 3

