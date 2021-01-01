  • JustSim Releases Stuttgart Airport for MSFS

    JustSim Releases Stuttgart Airport for MSFS

    Stuttgart Airport (German: Flughafen Stuttgart, formerly Flughafen Stuttgart-Echterdingen) (IATA: STR, ICAO: EDDS) is the international airport of Stuttgart, the capital of the German state of Baden-Württemberg. It is christened in honor of Stuttgart's former mayor, Manfred Rommel, and is the sixth busiest airport in Germany with 11,832,634 passengers having passed through its doors in 2018. The airport is an important hub for Eurowings and features flights to several European cities and leisure destinations, as well as a long-haul service to Atlanta.

