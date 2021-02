Runway 26 Simulations To Update MWCR And MKJP

MWCR and MKJP airports for X-Plane 11 will receive major updates.

MWCR (George Town/Owen Roberts Airport, Cayman Islands) to feature all new remodeling and texturing including newly resurfaced and extended runway 08/26, parallel taxiway and newly built apron, adding an additional 6 gates as well as renamed taxiways.

MKJP (Kingston-Norman Manley Airport, Jamaica) will receive all new remodeling and texturing from the ground up.

Source