LatinVFR Releases Airport Regional Environment X

LatinVFR releases AREX Airport Regional Environment X for North America.

This add-on replaces the stock/default ground service vehicles for the North American region in its thousands of airports and the airport vehicle traffic to fully enjoy a more realistic environment with vehicles common in the area. The ground service vehicles have logos for the most important ground handling companies. The catering trucks also have for the most important companies.

Replacement of ground services vehicles with customized and more realistic for the region at ALL airports in North America (Continental US and Canada).

Select from nine airlines: American, Air Canada, Delta, United, Jetblue, Spirit, Alaska, West Jet and Frontier. (Not available on the MS marketplace)

Customized sounds of the different engines and animation situations.

Different logos for the companies that provide airport services in North America.

Realistic catering truck used in the region, with the logos of the most important airport catering companies.

Customized push back truck depicting regional companies.

Customized and regional types of vehicle traffic, that make the airport environment more realistic and according to vehicles used in the region.

Uses the default system of calling ground services, no external apps or files needed.

No negative impact on performance.

