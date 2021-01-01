Fly X Simulations Previews Zakynthos Airport For X-Plane 11

Hello all, we hope everyone is doing well. In recent times, we have been hard at work on our new project, which we are pleased to announce, is the airport serving the beautiful sun-kissed Ionian island of Zakynthos! Every summer, the airport of Zakynthos becomes a thriving gateway for tourists seeking some hot Mediterranean sun. Serving a vast array of airports right across continental Europe, the UK and Ireland.

The scenery is mostly complete, we're currently adding the finishing touches with things such as ground clutter, dirt and damage on the ground and more vegetation. This hopefully shouldn't take too long, so we're hoping to release the scenery within the next few weeks!

