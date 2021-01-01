Review: JetStream - Milan Linate LIML For MSFS 2020
By FilbertFlies
Welcome to Milano, an Italian city known for fashion, business and culture. Linate Airport (LIML) is conveniently located just 6 km from downtown Milan, making the airport very popular with business travelers. Main destinations are domestic and European, while bigger Malpensa Airport takes care of long-haul flights. The airport is also home for the "Milano Linate Prime" Corporate and General Aviation center, first Business Aviation center in Italy and fifth in Europe.
This scenery has undergone a major makeover in order to take advantage of the many impressive features of the new Microsoft Flight Simulator, including all-PBR materials, custom groundwork, and immersive night lighting.
Features
- Custom, highly detailed ground textures
- Custom, dynamic/animated jetways
- Interior modeling
- Includes the newly-built concourse F, Luxottica GA hangar and modified landside area
- Realistic night lighting, with hand placed, illuminated floodlights and glows
- Full PBR and HD textures
- Custom taxiway signs
- Highly optimized
- Optional static aircraft
Note: Since publishing this review, it has been brought to my attention that a number of add-on airports suffer from blue taxiway edge lights being shown in the wrong places. So this is not JetStream's fault, it's Asobo's, and they're working on fixing it.
System Specs
- i7 8700k processor
- 32 GB RAM
- GeForce GTX 1080Ti
- LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
- Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick
FilbertFlies
Youtube Channel
Purchase JetStream - Milan Linate LIML For MSFS 2020