  • Just Flight Coming Soon: PA-28R Arrow III For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-17-2021 02:52 PM  Number of Views: 6  
    0 Comments

    Just Flight Coming Soon: PA-28R Arrow III For MSFS

    We're proud to present our first in-house add-on for Microsoft Flight Simulator - the PA-28R Arrow III!

    Following on from award-winning GA add-ons in Flight Simulator X, Prepar3D, X-Plane 11 and Aerofly FS 2, this highly detailed simulation of the PA-28R Arrow III has been developed by Just Flight's in-house team following comprehensive, hands-on research with a real-life Arrow III, G-BGKU, based at Conington Airfield. Already a very popular aircraft on other platforms, we are exciting to bring you this incredibly detailed rendition of the Arrow III, complete with realistic wear and tear and cockpit configuration.

    Just Flight Coming Soon: PA-28R Arrow III For MSFS

    The PA-28R Arrow III is a four seater, piston-engine aircraft equipped with a retractable tricycle landing gear and constant-speed propeller - an ideal aircraft for touring and instrument training. The aircraft is flown all around the world and this add-on reflects that global popularity. Including our UK research aircraft, G-BGKU, the package features eleven liveries from the USA, Canada, UK, France, Switzerland, Australia and Germany.

    The PA-28R Arrow III for Microsoft Flight Simulator features a native model and 4096 x 4096 PBR materials for the highest possible texture detail and clarity.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly sr22 stairport taburet toliss topskills torquesim uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    CLE_GrummanTiger

    The built-in training is...lacking.

    Thread Starter: CLE_GrummanTiger

    I completed the in-game training sessions and, while certainly useful and educational, they only cover just the bare basics of flying. That's all...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 04:07 PM Go to last post
    CLE_GrummanTiger

    Most/best common bindings?

    Thread Starter: CLE_GrummanTiger

    Now that I've figured out the whole herky-jerky axis bindings (a really simple and easy mistake to make), I'm now ready to assign the bindings. Some...

    Last Post By: CLE_GrummanTiger Today, 03:41 PM Go to last post
    pdmike

    How Can You Tell If Your Spoilers are Armed?

    Thread Starter: pdmike

    Is there a way to tell whether or not your spoilers are armed? I don't see anything on the panel indicating that one way or the other. Default...

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 02:57 PM Go to last post
    g7rta

    World Update 3 (UK) now available

    Thread Starter: g7rta

    or so I’ve read. I’m about to go to work & wont have the time to install it until Thursday Anyway.. the 23gb download is available :) Regards...

    Last Post By: trashmon Today, 02:51 PM Go to last post