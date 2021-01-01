Just Flight Coming Soon: PA-28R Arrow III For MSFS

We're proud to present our first in-house add-on for Microsoft Flight Simulator - the PA-28R Arrow III!

Following on from award-winning GA add-ons in Flight Simulator X, Prepar3D, X-Plane 11 and Aerofly FS 2, this highly detailed simulation of the PA-28R Arrow III has been developed by Just Flight's in-house team following comprehensive, hands-on research with a real-life Arrow III, G-BGKU, based at Conington Airfield. Already a very popular aircraft on other platforms, we are exciting to bring you this incredibly detailed rendition of the Arrow III, complete with realistic wear and tear and cockpit configuration.

The PA-28R Arrow III is a four seater, piston-engine aircraft equipped with a retractable tricycle landing gear and constant-speed propeller - an ideal aircraft for touring and instrument training. The aircraft is flown all around the world and this add-on reflects that global popularity. Including our UK research aircraft, G-BGKU, the package features eleven liveries from the USA, Canada, UK, France, Switzerland, Australia and Germany.

The PA-28R Arrow III for Microsoft Flight Simulator features a native model and 4096 x 4096 PBR materials for the highest possible texture detail and clarity.

Source