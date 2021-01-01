  • Review: HDS - Functional Aircraft Carrier

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-14-2021  
    0 Comments
    Pages: Review: HDS - Functional Aircraft Carrier  Next

    Functional Aircraft Carrier

    Publisher: Hard Deck Simulations

    Review Author:
    James Huddison

    Suggested Price:
    $14.95
    Hard Deck Simulations - Functional Aircraft Carrier for MSFS

    "What's this?" I hear you ask, "A functioning aircraft carrier add-on for MSFS - why?". Those were precisely my sentiments when I stumbled upon this add-on package in the FlightSim.Com Store. But, being a huge fan of DCS World and its fantastic 'Super Carriers' add-on, I was simply intrigued to see how this package would function in MSFS; which is essentially an aviation sim at heart.

    Installation was pretty straight-forward: you download the add-on, which comes in the form of an .exe file; execute that file and then the installer asks you for a location of where to install the main frontend of the package (it doesn't matter where this is installed to, so the choice is yours).

    The installer then asks you for the location of your 'Community' folder in the main directory of MSFS 2020. If you have installed previous add-ons, specifically community add-ons, then you will no doubt already know the location of the MSFS 'Community' folder; for those of you who don't know where this folder is located, a quick Google search will inform you of the default location of this folder, dependant on whether you installed the Microsoft Store version of MSFS 2020, or the Steam version. [Editor's note: or you can read our tutorial.]

    The location of my Community folder is pretty straight-forward, as I installed MSFS on the parent of one of my M.2 Drives in a custom main folder titled 'FS 2020'.

    I fully recommend ticking 'Create a Desktop Icon' during installation, so that you are able to locate and run the main frontend of the add-on with ease. Once installed, run the resulting 'HDS carrier module' program, which will bring up the following window:

    Hard Deck Simulations - Functional Aircraft Carrier for MSFS

    There are a couple of important things to note here:

    1. At the top of the frontend window you will see three menu options. The first 'Activate/Support' is the final step of the installation process and must be completed to activate the add-on. The key for activation can be found on the main product page, when you buy the package (for the carrier add-on), on the FlightSim.Com Store. The second menu option 'Carrier Locations/How-to', shows you the ICAO code locations for each of the carrier locations. These are named 'CAR1, CAR2', etc.
    2. You will also see a box named 'Connect' accompanied with 'Connect to MSFS once the sim is open'. Once you have started MSFS 2020, you will need to click this 'connect' box, to ensure the carrier add-on is connected/operational in MSFS 2020. I also recommend leaving the 'keep window on top of FS' box checked (it's easy to hide this window in the main Simulator, by pushing it to one of your screens' corners).
