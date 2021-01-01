Real ATC In MSFS 2020 - A Tutorial

Real ATC In MSFS 2020 - A Tutorial By thecorporatepilotdad

In this video tutorial, real life ATC communications are simulated with a real pilot and a real air traffic controller. This tutorial is aimed at showing non-pilots what ATC is like and showing new pilots what to expect from ATC.

Real ATC communications are simulated and explained at each step.

A single video cannot cover the entire range of ATC communctions. This one demonstrates a typical IFR flight, starting with the briefing, clearances and takeoff and departure, then going to the approach, final, descent and contacting ground after landing.

Thank you to NoDak Express Gaming (real air traffic controller) for helping with this video.

About The Author

This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

About NoDak Express Gaming

Just a guy who wishes it could all go back to before lootboxes playing old and new games on PC and consoles. Be sure to subscribe for thrifty gaming, Cyberpunk 2077 alternatives, as well as variety gameplay and analysis!