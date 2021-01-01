  • Real ATC In MSFS 2020 - A Tutorial

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-18-2021 09:00 AM  Number of Views: 4  
    0 Comments

    Real ATC In MSFS 2020 - A Tutorial

    By thecorporatepilotdad

    In this video tutorial, real life ATC communications are simulated with a real pilot and a real air traffic controller. This tutorial is aimed at showing non-pilots what ATC is like and showing new pilots what to expect from ATC.

    Real ATC communications are simulated and explained at each step.

    A single video cannot cover the entire range of ATC communctions. This one demonstrates a typical IFR flight, starting with the briefing, clearances and takeoff and departure, then going to the approach, final, descent and contacting ground after landing.

    Thank you to NoDak Express Gaming (real air traffic controller) for helping with this video.

    thecorporatepilotdad
    Youtube channel
    NoDak Express Gaming Youtube Channel

    About The Author

    This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

    About NoDak Express Gaming

    Just a guy who wishes it could all go back to before lootboxes playing old and new games on PC and consoles. Be sure to subscribe for thrifty gaming, Cyberpunk 2077 alternatives, as well as variety gameplay and analysis!

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021
    Tags: atc, ifr

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly stairport taburet toliss topskills torquesim uk2000 verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    danbiosca

    Two Paris Landmarks sets released simultaneously?

    Thread Starter: danbiosca

    Hi, apparently two Paris Landmarks sets have been released simultaneouly (or almost), one by Prealsoft available through Simmarket (see here), the...

    Last Post By: danbiosca Today, 10:20 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Review: REX SkyForce 3D

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?18665-Review-REX-SkyForce-3D

    Last Post By: Th1racer Today, 09:42 AM Go to last post
    Patinthedesert

    flying the Beechcraft Bonanza

    Thread Starter: Patinthedesert

    I had not done a flight sim in years and in January bought MSFS 2020 to run on a new-built PC. I have been learning to fly with the new system. I...

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 09:36 AM Go to last post
    dogdish

    Asobo recommended deleting the Manual Cache...

    Thread Starter: dogdish

    ...within the settings, but I don't see a delete button other then zeroing out the cache size. Is there a reason I should not just delete it in the...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 09:31 AM Go to last post