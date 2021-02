TorqueSim Offers Preview Video of Entegra SR22 and SR20

TorqueSim, RealSimGear, and X-Aviation are excited to announce the Entegra Edition of the renowned SR22 Series for X-Plane is coming soon! The SR22 series is the product of thousands of hours of work, creating the highest quality rendition of a piston aircraft for X-Plane to date: everything is simulated! Both the SR22 G3 and SR22TN G3 are included. The custom Avidyne Entegra R8 avionics will provide a unique immersive flying experience unparalleled in flight simulation.