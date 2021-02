SimArc Updates Islamabad For MSFS

A new update is available for Islamabad - MSFS. Based on the user feedback, we've added/updated the following items.

ILS added

PAPIs fixed

Jetway sounds added (first one in sceneries!)

Fuel parking added

Adjusted initial position of stands for better jetway connection

Optimized terrain around the runways

Various night lighting and other updates throughout the airport

