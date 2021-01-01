Just Flight Has New Previews Of 146 Professional

146 Professional X-Plane Update - reaching and working through the final stages of the development process currently here are a set of screenshots showing off some of the most recent additions.
Shots show:
- AviTab (EFB) integration – a popular freeware EFB.
- Cockpit night lighting.
- Avionics/systems progress, e.g. VSI/TCAS, brake temperature indicator, WXR.
- New animations such as variable pilot and jump-seat positions, and cabin doors/stairs (with 2D control panel).
- Passenger cabin/galley area.
We'll get asked this so the answer is 'sometime next month is the current target but that's not a guarantee'.