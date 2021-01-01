Just Flight Has New Previews Of 146 Professional

146 Professional X-Plane Update - reaching and working through the final stages of the development process currently here are a set of screenshots showing off some of the most recent additions.

Shots show:

AviTab (EFB) integration – a popular freeware EFB.

Cockpit night lighting.

Avionics/systems progress, e.g. VSI/TCAS, brake temperature indicator, WXR.

New animations such as variable pilot and jump-seat positions, and cabin doors/stairs (with 2D control panel).

Passenger cabin/galley area.

We'll get asked this so the answer is 'sometime next month is the current target but that's not a guarantee'.

Source

Product Page