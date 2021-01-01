MSFS World Update III: United Kingdom Now Available

Take flight into a region rich with tradition, culture and heritage — not to mention a fair share of myth and legend. From seats of royalty to centers of finance, bustling metropolitan hubs to sprawling farmsteads and cliffside villages, the splendor of the United Kingdom and Ireland is on full display with new dramatic upgrades and visual enhancements.

RELEASE NOTES 1.13.15.0

Performance And Stability

Fixed various crashes across the title

Fixed a specific crash while using Little Navmap in Bush trip activities

World

Several terrain spikes have been fixed, including incorrect cases of water elevation issues

Water masks have been updated across various locations in the world

Reduced the frequency of water artifacts appearing on cliffs

Noise issue affecting clouds has been fixed

VR

The ‘Activate/Deactivate VR’ button is now always displayed in the main menu (bottom left corner of the screen) when a VR headset is plugged in. If no controls are displayed on this button, then it means that no controls are bound to this action.

When the toolbar is opened, it does not block interactions anymore with other menus displayed in front of it.

The cursor doesn’t jump anymore when moving across the Options menu in the cockpit.

Gray boxes don’t appear anymore when using the ‘Travel to’ feature in VR.

After leaving VR mode, the sim window is no longer forced on top and the player can drag and drop any other window over it.

Planes

Fixed induced speed calculation bug with bi propeller engines

Fixed the plane crash detection when landing on iced water with crash detection ‘ON’

Fixed swapped screens in DA62 TestPilot version

Fixed VS Knob Turn not working on the Airbus A320Neo

Improved flaps system of aircraft: Aircraft creators can now move the wing surface’s position and camber with each flap system at each flap level

Improved ground effect wing to ground interaction system to avoid pitch dip at rotation on some aircraft

Navigation

Latest AIRAC cycle has been integrated and is now available

Input

CH ECLIPSE YOKE default preset have been added

Fixed Thrustmaster TCA Quadrant ENG 1+2 don’t start engines

SDK/Devmode

Dev mode:

New version of the console is now available

Fixed an issue related to UTF8 encoding in the BGL compiler

Scenery Editor:

New feature to group, rename, re-order, hide and lock items in the scene list

Fixed freeze during saving

New airport light system

Add a button in airport properties to generate taxiway signs

Improve heightmap edition

Don’t lock runway profile extremity

Fix taxiway sign size (wasn’t correctly serialized in BGL)

Aircraft Editor:

Fixed an issue with the saving of “static_thrust”

Added a new button in the Camera section of the aircraft editor to teleport the current developer camera to the position, rotation and zoom of the selected one.

Creation of a new tool to edit only a camera file (cameras.cfg) : it matches with the camera section of the aircraft editor

WASM:

Security vulnerabilities in the WASI layer have been reported and fixed

Fixed StringFormat conversion to NanoVG alignment in GDI+ layer

Reworked MouseAircraft left gauge to provide clearer information

Simconnect:

Fixed flight load/save (SimConnect_FlightLoad / SimConnect_FlightSave)

Points Of Interest

One Blackfriars

BT Tower

Newfoundland

St George Wharf Tower

Southbank Tower

20 Fenchurch Street/ Sky Garden

The Leadenhall Building / 122 Leadenhall Street

HSBC / 8 Canada Square

Tower 42

25 Canada Square / City Bank

22 Bishopsgate

Landmark Pinnacle

Heron Tower

One Park Drive

The Scalpel

The Madison

100 Bishopsgate

Aykon London One

30 St Mary Axe (The Gherkin)

Strata

Palace of Holyroodhouse

Blenheim Palace

St. James’s Palace

Palace of Westminster

Glamis Castle

Buckingham Palace

Archbishop’s Palace, Maidstone

Wolvesey Castle

Floors Castle

Balmoral Castle

Hillsborough Castle

Dublin Castle

Mount Stuart House

Blair Castle

Hampton Court Palace

Rock of Cashel

Stirling Castle

Warwick Castle

Windsor Castle

Blarney Castle

Eilean Donan Castle

Edinburgh Castle

Caernarfon Castle

Canterbury Cathedral

Durham Cathedral

Fountains Abbey

Lincoln Cathedral

Salisbury Cathedral

St. Paul’s Cathedral

Westminster Abbey

York Minster

Angel of the North

Blackpool Tower

British Airways i360 (Brighton)

Glenfinnan Viaduct

Humber Bridge

Jodrell Bank Observatory

Kelpies, The

Maritime Greenwich

Pontcysyllte Aqueduct

Royal Botanical Gardens

Royal Liver Building

Samson & Goliath (Cranes)

Spinnaker Tower

Stonehenge

Titanic Belfast

Tower of London

Wales Millenium Centre

Wallace Monument

All England Club

Anfield

Emirates Stadium

Goodison Park

Millennium Stadium

Old Trafford

St. James’ Park

Stamford Bridge

Twickenham Stadium

Villa Park

Wembley Stadium

Eden Project

London Eye

Southend Pier

Millennium Bridge London

Blackfriars Railway Bridge

Southwark Bridge

Cannon Street Railway Bridge

Blackfriars Bridge

Vauxhall Bridge

Grosvenor Bridge

One Canada Sqaure

Waterloo Bridge

Hungerford Bridge and Golden Jubilee Bridges

Lambeth Bridge

Chelsea Bridge

Albert Bridge London

Battersea Bridge

Battersea Railway Bridge

Wandsworth Bridge

Clifton Suspension Bridge

Forth Rail Bridge

Forth Road Bridge

Queensferry Crossing

Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge

Tees Transporter Bridge

Tower Bridge

Tyne Bridge

Westminster Bridge

...and more!

Source