MSFS World Update III: United Kingdom Now Available

Take flight into a region rich with tradition, culture and heritage — not to mention a fair share of myth and legend. From seats of royalty to centers of finance, bustling metropolitan hubs to sprawling farmsteads and cliffside villages, the splendor of the United Kingdom and Ireland is on full display with new dramatic upgrades and visual enhancements.
RELEASE NOTES 1.13.15.0
Performance And Stability
- Fixed various crashes across the title
- Fixed a specific crash while using Little Navmap in Bush trip activities
World
- Several terrain spikes have been fixed, including incorrect cases of water elevation issues
- Water masks have been updated across various locations in the world
- Reduced the frequency of water artifacts appearing on cliffs
- Noise issue affecting clouds has been fixed
VR
- The ‘Activate/Deactivate VR’ button is now always displayed in the main menu (bottom left corner of the screen) when a VR headset is plugged in. If no controls are displayed on this button, then it means that no controls are bound to this action.
- When the toolbar is opened, it does not block interactions anymore with other menus displayed in front of it.
- The cursor doesn’t jump anymore when moving across the Options menu in the cockpit.
- Gray boxes don’t appear anymore when using the ‘Travel to’ feature in VR.
- After leaving VR mode, the sim window is no longer forced on top and the player can drag and drop any other window over it.
Planes
- Fixed induced speed calculation bug with bi propeller engines
- Fixed the plane crash detection when landing on iced water with crash detection ‘ON’
- Fixed swapped screens in DA62 TestPilot version
- Fixed VS Knob Turn not working on the Airbus A320Neo
- Improved flaps system of aircraft: Aircraft creators can now move the wing surface’s position and camber with each flap system at each flap level
- Improved ground effect wing to ground interaction system to avoid pitch dip at rotation on some aircraft
Navigation
- Latest AIRAC cycle has been integrated and is now available
Input
- CH ECLIPSE YOKE default preset have been added
- Fixed Thrustmaster TCA Quadrant ENG 1+2 don’t start engines
SDK/Devmode
Dev mode:
- New version of the console is now available
- Fixed an issue related to UTF8 encoding in the BGL compiler
Scenery Editor:
- New feature to group, rename, re-order, hide and lock items in the scene list
- Fixed freeze during saving
- New airport light system
- Add a button in airport properties to generate taxiway signs
- Improve heightmap edition
- Don’t lock runway profile extremity
- Fix taxiway sign size (wasn’t correctly serialized in BGL)
Aircraft Editor:
- Fixed an issue with the saving of “static_thrust”
- Added a new button in the Camera section of the aircraft editor to teleport the current developer camera to the position, rotation and zoom of the selected one.
- Creation of a new tool to edit only a camera file (cameras.cfg) : it matches with the camera section of the aircraft editor
WASM:
- Security vulnerabilities in the WASI layer have been reported and fixed
- Fixed StringFormat conversion to NanoVG alignment in GDI+ layer
- Reworked MouseAircraft left gauge to provide clearer information
Simconnect:
- Fixed flight load/save (SimConnect_FlightLoad / SimConnect_FlightSave)
Points Of Interest
- One Blackfriars
- BT Tower
- Newfoundland
- St George Wharf Tower
- Southbank Tower
- 20 Fenchurch Street/ Sky Garden
- The Leadenhall Building / 122 Leadenhall Street
- HSBC / 8 Canada Square
- Tower 42
- 25 Canada Square / City Bank
- 22 Bishopsgate
- Landmark Pinnacle
- Heron Tower
- One Park Drive
- The Scalpel
- The Madison
- 100 Bishopsgate
- Aykon London One
- 30 St Mary Axe (The Gherkin)
- Strata
- Palace of Holyroodhouse
- Blenheim Palace
- St. James’s Palace
- Palace of Westminster
- Glamis Castle
- Buckingham Palace
- Archbishop’s Palace, Maidstone
- Wolvesey Castle
- Floors Castle
- Balmoral Castle
- Hillsborough Castle
- Dublin Castle
- Mount Stuart House
- Blair Castle
- Hampton Court Palace
- Rock of Cashel
- Stirling Castle
- Warwick Castle
- Windsor Castle
- Blarney Castle
- Eilean Donan Castle
- Edinburgh Castle
- Caernarfon Castle
- Canterbury Cathedral
- Durham Cathedral
- Fountains Abbey
- Lincoln Cathedral
- Salisbury Cathedral
- St. Paul’s Cathedral
- Westminster Abbey
- York Minster
- Angel of the North
- Blackpool Tower
- British Airways i360 (Brighton)
- Glenfinnan Viaduct
- Humber Bridge
- Jodrell Bank Observatory
- Kelpies, The
- Maritime Greenwich
- Pontcysyllte Aqueduct
- Royal Botanical Gardens
- Royal Liver Building
- Samson & Goliath (Cranes)
- Spinnaker Tower
- Stonehenge
- Titanic Belfast
- Tower of London
- Wales Millenium Centre
- Wallace Monument
- All England Club
- Anfield
- Emirates Stadium
- Goodison Park
- Millennium Stadium
- Old Trafford
- St. James’ Park
- Stamford Bridge
- Twickenham Stadium
- Villa Park
- Wembley Stadium
- Eden Project
- London Eye
- Southend Pier
- Millennium Bridge London
- Blackfriars Railway Bridge
- Southwark Bridge
- Cannon Street Railway Bridge
- Blackfriars Bridge
- Vauxhall Bridge
- Grosvenor Bridge
- One Canada Sqaure
- Waterloo Bridge
- Hungerford Bridge and Golden Jubilee Bridges
- Lambeth Bridge
- Chelsea Bridge
- Albert Bridge London
- Battersea Bridge
- Battersea Railway Bridge
- Wandsworth Bridge
- Clifton Suspension Bridge
- Forth Rail Bridge
- Forth Road Bridge
- Queensferry Crossing
- Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge
- Tees Transporter Bridge
- Tower Bridge
- Tyne Bridge
- Westminster Bridge
...and more!