  TopSkills - Flight Planning with MSFS v2.0

    Nels_Anderson
    TopSkills - Flight Planning with MSFS v2.0

    Flight Planning Videos Upgraded

    TopSkills has issued upgrades to its tutorial videos, Flight Planning in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. Both videos in the set, VFR and IFR, contain more information, and each video is 50 percent longer. Audio narrations for both videos have been recorded anew with superior hardware and software for highest quality and clarity. User experiences are thereby enhanced significantly in this Version 2.0.

    Aviation authorities require flight plans for instrument flights and recommend them for visual flights. Air traffic control uses flight plans to vector IFR pilots, and flight plans help VFR pilots reach their destinations timely and accurately. In MSFS 2020, VFR and IFR flight plans are displayed in the GPS units, the navigation logs, and the maps. Use of flight plans therefore enhances the realism of any cross-country simulation.

    TopSkills has specialized in home flight-simulation training with comprehensive books since 1997 and self-learning videos since 2010.

    Customers who already purchased the previous versions may download Version 2.0 free of charge.

    Purchase TopSkills - Flight Planning with MSFS v2.0
    See other TopSkills videos for MSFS 2020

