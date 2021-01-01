  • PrealSoft - Vienna Landmarks for MSFS

    PrealSoft - Vienna Landmarks for MSFS

    Vienna, Wien, is the national capital, largest city, and one of nine states of Austria. Vienna is Austria's most populous city, with about 1.9 million inhabitants (2.6 million within the metropolitan area, nearly one third of the country's population), and its cultural, economic, and political center. It is the 6th-largest city by population within city limits in the European Union.

    This product will add the main landmarks of Vienna city in Austria and will complete your airport addon LOWW. You can also use it alone for VFR flights.

    Main Features

    • Main city POIs reproduced which includes Ernst-Happel Stadium, Donau City, Rathaus, Stephansdom, Gasometer and more
    • Night textures and light enhancements
    • PBR
    • Custom autogen buildings
    • Misc objects
    • Fully compatible LOWW airport addons
    • POIs icons

