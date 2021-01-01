  • Taburet - Night3D Germany for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-16-2021 12:11 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - Night3D Germany for MSFS

    This Night3D package for MSFS introduces coverage for the whole of Germany. What exactly does Night3D do to enhance the MSFS lights system? Night3D introduces new lamps into the existing ecosystem and is designed to work together with default lights. It is designed to create in the nocturnal MSFS world those little details the night bring with its darkness.

    Taburet - Night3D Germany for MSFS

    The lamps are strategically positioned to illuminate buildings with emissive 3D light and reflections taking advantage of new MSFS reflective surfaces. They are designed to be just a little bit bigger than default lights to enhance their visibility and lightness.

    Night3D is a not invasive scenery; it is designed to avoid light overcrowding. Night3D targets urban areas where there are buildings; lighting up buildings and roads only in residential areas for the whole country or US state they cover. For example, it will not add light on motorways or major roads as MSFS is already covered. Instead it will light up the residential roads, building courtyards, alleyways, piers, depots, to mention just a few.

    Taburet - Night3D Germany for MSFS

    Night3D is designed to make the most of MSFS new materials, featuring light reflections on ground, water, ice, windows, roofs or and any native MSFS material designed to reflect light. Night3D works hard at night and rests in the day when the lamps are still visible but in 'Off' mode. Night3D is strategically positioned to resemble lamp posts; we chose a shape and size to make sure it is visible for aircraft when flying over at night.

    Although the MSFS night world is very different than predecessor flight simulators, visibility for external 3D objects is reduced. We made sure as far as possible to overcome the limitation by blending Night3D effects with default lights effect to an obvious and sudden loading of light effects.

    Taburet - Night3D Germany for MSFS

    Coverage: Germany

    Purchase Taburet - Night3D Germany for MSFS
    See other Taburet scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim uk2000 verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    CTarana45

    Fs2004 Menu

    Thread Starter: CTarana45

    I ran out of Hard Drive Space well installing Leo's Concorde for Fs2004.:pilot: Now when I go to create a flight, I see the Concorde instead of the...

    Last Post By: beroun Today, 12:25 PM Go to last post
    Mac6737

    Ships and Boats -- Second Try . . .

    Thread Starter: Mac6737

    I have no ships and boats, other than a few ferries in harbors. I asked before, and I see that others have asked this Q; one VIP member replied to...

    Last Post By: Mac6737 Today, 12:21 PM Go to last post
    g7rta

    World Update 3 (UK) now available

    Thread Starter: g7rta

    or so I’ve read. I’m about to go to work & wont have the time to install it until Thursday Anyway.. the 23gb download is available :) Regards...

    Last Post By: daspinall Today, 12:13 PM Go to last post
    stinger2k2

    Where did you fly today ?

    Thread Starter: stinger2k2

    Hi all, I thought that I would lighten the mood by throwing this one out there. For me, three flights today EGNH (Blackpool) to EGKK (Gatwick)...

    Last Post By: stinger2k2 Today, 10:36 AM Go to last post