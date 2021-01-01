  • VSKYLABS Offers Details on Rutan Model 158 Project

    VSKYLABS Rutan Model-158 Project

    The VSKYLABS Rutan Model-158 Project for X-Plane by Laminar Research (coming soon!). Since the VSKYLABS Rutan Model-158 is powered by two PT-6A engines, a few structural modifications had to be implemented into the original design. In the attached screen shots, you can identify the new PT-6 intake design, which was modeled in true-scale into the original structure.

    Landing gear bays in the original Model-158 are positioned in a way that allows a full PT-6 intake design to fit in, along with a plausible Ice-vanes systems which separates heavier ice particles out of the engine nacelle. This system is fully modeled in the VSKYLABS Rutan Model-158! Of course, both left and right engines will include the PT-6 intake system.

    VSKYLABS Rutan Model-158 Project

    Another fascinating insight from the thorough test flying phase is that although the Model-158 airframe design is deriving a rather lower fuel-tanks capacity, a plausible fuel tank design may allow more than 1.5 hours of Long-Range-Cruise flight at true airspeed of more than 300 knots / 25,000 feet! Added to this performance aspect is the phenomenal high rate of climb which is similar, if not greater than most light turbojet military trainers, and you get a very useful cross country sport aircraft which can cover a LOT of ground from one airport to another.

    This usability "extension" (extending the usability from a simple "stick and throttle" racing aircraft to a fully featured cross-country aircraft) derived the need to design necessary equipment and system, such as anti and de-icing systems for the airframe and engines, pressurization and Oxygen systems, a robust fuel system with cross-feed capability and other considerations...and so forth...

    This project would have been a "science fiction" experiment outside X-Plane 11. However...it fits exactly into X-Plane's "DNA", where the Science and Fiction are being fused together in its sophisticated systems and flight dynamics simulation. When this fusion is engineered and constructed professionally, a plausible result in X-Plane 11 will mirror plausible insights regarding the real-world aspects, and this is THE MOST EXCITING PART when you decide to enter X-Plane's world.

