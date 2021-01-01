Aeroplane Heaven Shares Preview Of MSFS Spitfire

Up from Biggin. More testing and first views of the VC. She's also starting to fly like a Spitfire now...

The Supermarine Spitfire is a British single-seat fighter aircraft that was used by the Royal Air Force and other Allied countries before, during, and after World War II. Many variants of the Spitfire were built, using several wing configurations, and it was produced in greater numbers than any other British aircraft.

