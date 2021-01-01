Orbx Releases Landmarks Singapore City Pack

Orbx proudly presents a joint project of our Havant Studio and TrueEarth teams: Singapore Landmarks for Microsoft Flight Simulator. This is the latest in our top selling Landmarks and Cityscape series, which includes stunning global locations such as Sydney, London and Paris.

We are extremely proud of how we have been able to capture the magnificence of Singapore in all its glory. Please enjoy some of our best work to date, we are really excited for simmers to finally get to experience it. Blending innovative and futuristic architecture with a rich Asian culture, Singapore is one of the most idyllic multicultural locations in the world to discover.

This global hub for Southeast Asia combines high-density urban and natural beauty thanks to its tropical climate.

Hundreds of models are waiting to be discovered including the Helix Bridge, the Old and New Supreme Courts, the Fullerton Bay Hotel and the colourful tree-like structures of Supertree Grove. Make sure to check out the animated Singapore Cable Car on the Harbourfront and Mount Faber.

At night, the city transforms into a futuristic world with state-of-the-art light shows and jaw-dropping visual effects that dominate the night sky. It truly is a sight to behold.

Landmarks Singapore is a true Jewel of the Orient for flight simulation, capturing our imagination day and night, with so much to discover!

Features

20 high-detail custom landmarks including Supertree Grove, Helix Bridge, Marina One, Fullerton Hotel, and the Supreme Court buildings

109 medium-detail custom landmarks, balancing quality and performance

Highly detailed Singapore Cable Car with animated gondolas

Extensive terraforming across the coverage area, enhancing how our custom landmarks sit within the simulator’s terrain

Unique laser lights on the Marina Bay Sands Hotel (between 7PM and midnight)

Custom night lighting based on real-world photography.

Enhancements to harbour, port, and industrial areas between Jurong Island and Changi Airport

