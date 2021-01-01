  • Review: LatinVFR - Madrid-Barajas Airport LEMD

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-15-2021  
    LatinVFR - Madrid-Barajas Airport LEMD And City For MSFS

    Review: LatinVFR - Madrid-Barajas Airport LEMD And City For MSFS

    By FilbertFlies

    Madrid, one of the world's most known capitals and important cities, is located in the heart of Spain, in Southern Europe. Its airport Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport, is Spain's main airport and one of the most important airports in the world. The scenery package adds important landmarks, handmade and customized for your flight sim experience!

    Scenery Features

    • Handmade and detailed PBR ground markings and textures according to the most recent airport situation
    • Handmade, Realistic terminals with interiors, cargo buildings, airport buildings using MSFS PBR materials.
    • Realistic airport lighting.
    • Realistic airport elevation, according to real world data. The runways elevation and profile according to real world airport charts. Placement of objects and buildings placed according to the elevation of the airport.
    • Dozens of Madrid city landmarks, and important points of interest, such as monuments, palaces stadiums and high-rise buildings.
    • Optimized for performance to be used on most types of systems.
    • Customized and enhanced jetways, 3 different types of jetways according to the real world.

    System Specs

    • i7 8700k processor
    • 32 GB RAM
    • GeForce GTX 1080Ti
    • LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
    • Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick

     

    FilbertFlies
    Youtube Channel
    Purchase LatinVFR - Madrid-Barajas Airport LEMD And City For MSFS

