Perfect Flight - Flying Nepal for MSFS

Welcome to Flying Nepal. Discovery a country with diverse mix of cultures. Take in wonderful Himalayan views in the Annapurna region. A complete tour to enjoy the natural beauty of this area with snowy mountains and lakes in a new brand Cessna Grand Caravan in Nepal Nation special livery. Also, test your pilot skill in 24 new Landing Challenges missions!

Product Features

Landing Challenges Missions:

24 Landing Challenges for a large variety of airports in Nepal. Challenges are rated so you can evaluate your skill. There are eight landing challenges for each Category (Famous, Epic, Strongwind). All missions are available directly from the main Microsoft Flight Simulator menu. Challenges uses various types of aircraft, depending on the size of the arrival airport.

Flying Nepal Bush Trip:

A complete and scenic tour of the Nepal from Bajura to Chandragadhi. You will find Bush Trip – FLAYING NEPAL into the ACTIVITIES/BUSH TRIP section. A lot of points of interest have been included in the flight plan, many documented with photos visible in the Nav Log. In addition, the missions take advantage of the Microsoft TTS technology and you will receive instructions and information about the flight by voice.

Bush Trip information:

Flight Length: 363 nm

Flight Duration: 03:24

Number of Legs: 13

You can fly the missions with preset settings or change weather, season, date and time. Also the Multiplayer feature is enabled, so you can fly online with your friends.

