Onfinal Studio Announces Stokmarknes Airport For MSFS

As our Brønnøysund Airport - ENBN - for MSFS is expected to be released in the near future, we are ready to show you our next destination.

This project will feature a highly detailed rendering of the Stokmarknes Airport with PBR textures and custom made objects, covering the airport and the nearby surroundings.

The airport is located on the island of Langøya, and will provide stunning approaches between the sea, islands and mountains in the northern part of Norway.

Stokmarknes Airport, Skagen is an airport in Hadsel Municipality in Nordland county, Norway. It is located on the island of Langøya, about 5 km northeast of the town of Stokmarknes and about 20 km southwest of the town of Sortland.

