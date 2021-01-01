  • Onfinal Studio Announces Stokmarknes Airport For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-15-2021 01:00 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Onfinal Studio Announces Stokmarknes Airport For MSFS

    As our Brønnøysund Airport - ENBN - for MSFS is expected to be released in the near future, we are ready to show you our next destination.

    This project will feature a highly detailed rendering of the Stokmarknes Airport with PBR textures and custom made objects, covering the airport and the nearby surroundings.

    The airport is located on the island of Langøya, and will provide stunning approaches between the sea, islands and mountains in the northern part of Norway.

    Onfinal Studio Announces Stokmarknes Airport For MSFS

    Stokmarknes Airport, Skagen is an airport in Hadsel Municipality in Nordland county, Norway. It is located on the island of Langøya, about 5 km northeast of the town of Stokmarknes and about 20 km southwest of the town of Sortland.

    Source
    Onfinal Studio Previews Bronnoysund Airport For MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim uk2000 verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    redbird1

    Landing issues with MSFS 2020

    Thread Starter: redbird1

    I have thousands of hours in all of the MSFS versions over the years and I have never had as much trouble controlling the airplane when trying to...

    Last Post By: kevinfolsom Today, 02:58 PM Go to last post
    beroun

    Scenery-Traffic files ID

    Thread Starter: beroun

    Hi, Any way to find out which Scenery and Traffic files are loaded at given (opened) airport. Did see the answer few years ago but cannot find the...

    Last Post By: CRJ_simpilot Today, 02:54 PM Go to last post
    capndon

    Help with terrain mesh scenery problems

    Thread Starter: capndon

    My terrain mesh scenery or what I actually see from the air is terrible. It is a checkerboard of green and tan colored squares and you can see the...

    Last Post By: longbreak754 Today, 02:07 PM Go to last post
    Hans_Svetty

    Fairchild C-119

    Thread Starter: Hans_Svetty

    Is this aircraft available for FSX as an add-on?

    Last Post By: Hans_Svetty Today, 01:21 PM Go to last post