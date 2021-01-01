Lionheart Note on Build Levels For Trinidad For MSFS

Just a small note. If you get the newest Build 3.4 version installed, you will no longer need the 'Update Patch 001'. That is built into the new Build version.

To see which version you have, run your installer and check near the top of the 'Information' page of the installer. 3.4 is the latest version. If you have 3.3, please go to your vendor and request a new download so you have all the goodies and mods and fixes.

Note: FlightSim.Com Store customers can login to their account and download at any time. Just login, click on "My Account" and find the download link there.

