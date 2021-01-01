IndiaFoxtEcho Reports Beta 1 Build of T-45C Complete

We have finally completed the BETA 1 build of the T-45C Goshawk project for Microsoft Flight Simulator, in cooperation with Military Visualizations. We will distribute the Beta version to selected testers during the next few days. Apologies in advance to those who applied for the Beta testing but will not be selected: we have received a lot of applications but for a number of reasons the test will be limited to 25 users.

If things go as planned, we should be able to release it around March 1st.

Source

Additional Preview Images Of IndiaFoxtEcho T-45 Goshawk