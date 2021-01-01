  • Terrainy Studios Releases Ikaria Airport MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-14-2021 02:02 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Terrainy Studios Releases Ikaria Airport MSFS

    Ikaria Airport is available now! This wonderful airport lies on Ikaria island in the central Aegean sea just 27 miles from Samos. Visit our highly accurate and in depth rendition on MSFS today!

    Features

    • Highly detailed 3D model of the airport and its surroundings.
    • Accurate runway slope.
    • Highly detailed terminal and tower interior.
    • Up to 8K textures exclusively using PBR.
    • Performance optimized.
    • Many custom animations.
    • Custom mesh.
    • Countless custom buildings and landmarks around the island.
    • Custom made and hand-placed villages of Fanari and Agios Kyrikos.
    • Custom made ports of Agios Kyrikos, Evdilos and Agios Kyrikas Marina.
    • Accuarte approach landmarks.
    • Custom made/placed airport surroundings in cooperation with locals.
    • Custom placed main road network.
    • Custom placed vegetation.
    • VFR Landmarks scattered around the island.
    • Fully working ground and ATC services.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly stairport taburet toliss topskills torquesim uk2000 verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    KiloWatt

    G1000 detected other traffic during bush trip

    Thread Starter: KiloWatt

    Hi all, Quick question, has anyone noticed other players/aircraft on the bush trips? My understanding is that you’re alone in the world on the...

    Last Post By: KiloWatt Today, 03:52 PM Go to last post
    faton102

    Just a curious question...

    Thread Starter: faton102

    I wonder why we still have no good Kansai(RJBB) and Hiroshima(RJOA) Sceneries(That not a payware) after like over 15 years on fs2004? (And yeah,...

    Last Post By: JSMR Today, 03:51 PM Go to last post
    vomacka

    Tower view sound problem..

    Thread Starter: vomacka

    I am having a strange "sound" problem when I use Tower view in my Win10, FSX/Acceleration. Let me try to explain this... When I switch to tower...

    Last Post By: il88pp Today, 03:19 PM Go to last post
    munnst

    VR GFX for MSFS2020

    Thread Starter: munnst

    Hi, Haven't flown flight sim for a few years now. Been waiting on MSFS2020. With the new UK scenery deciding on my upgrade options before...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 03:18 PM Go to last post