Terrainy Studios Releases Ikaria Airport MSFS

Ikaria Airport is available now! This wonderful airport lies on Ikaria island in the central Aegean sea just 27 miles from Samos. Visit our highly accurate and in depth rendition on MSFS today!

Features

Highly detailed 3D model of the airport and its surroundings.

Accurate runway slope.

Highly detailed terminal and tower interior.

Up to 8K textures exclusively using PBR.

Performance optimized.

Many custom animations.

Custom mesh.

Countless custom buildings and landmarks around the island.

Custom made and hand-placed villages of Fanari and Agios Kyrikos.

Custom made ports of Agios Kyrikos, Evdilos and Agios Kyrikas Marina.

Accuarte approach landmarks.

Custom made/placed airport surroundings in cooperation with locals.

Custom placed main road network.

Custom placed vegetation.

VFR Landmarks scattered around the island.

Fully working ground and ATC services.

