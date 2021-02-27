Canadian Xpress February 2021 Monthly Fly-in: Ski Vacation

Telluride Regional Airport (KTEX) is a public airport six miles west of Telluride, in San Miguel County, Colorado. It is owned by the Telluride Regional Airport Authority. At an elevation of 9,078 feet (2767 m) above sea level, it is the highest commercial airport in North America with scheduled passenger flights.

Telluride Regional Airport covers 542 acres (219 ha) and has one runway, 9/27, 6,911 by 100 feet (2,106 by 30 m). The runway is on a plateau and still dips slightly in the center, although the dip was more pronounced prior to a renovation in 2009. It can be a challenging but beautiful approach for pilots. In the past during winter months, about 20% of the scheduled commuter airline flights were diverting to other airports because of abruptly adverse landing conditions. This is not unusual since other mountain airports like Sun Valley have similar statistics. When flying to the Telluride Regional Airport, pilots must be aware of unique issues impacting the airfield including high terrain exceeding 14,000 feet (4,300 m), as well as the airport's location on a plateau with a thousand-foot (300 m) drop to the San Miguel River below.

Canadian Xpress® would like to invite all pilots to join us Saturday, February 27th, 2021A at 10h00est (15h00z) and 21h00est (Sunday 02h00z) for our February 2021 fly-in where we will fly from Jackson Hole (KJAC) to Telluride (KTEX).

This is an open invitation to all pilots no matter what your flying experience to attend this Canadian Xpress® sponsored event that will be flown on the VATSIM network.

More information regarding this event including charts and optional add-on scenery can be viewed by visiting theA Monthly Fly-In page under Events at http://www.canadianxpress.ca

