    Rolling Cumulus Software - Land of the Thunder Dragon: Bhutan Extreme Bush Flights And Ten New Airfields

    Flying in Bhutan is not for the faint at heart. With 12,000 foot and higher mountains, small valleys and deep ravines it requires pilots with many flying hours in the bush. Welcome! You will fly in this almost forgotten kingdom where the only way to get around is flying high! King Missions delivers help to lone villages where they have set up airfields for their planes to bring supplies, medicines and personnel. Join the humanitarian adventure NOW!

    Features

    • Ten flights (10) to new King Missions airfields in Bhutan in very dangerous weather and mountains
    • Grass, dirt and asphalt airstrips
    • Optimized for 2020
    • Use any aircraft in your hangar
    • Complete documentation with detailed maps, and specific routes for each flight

    Purchase Rolling Cumulus - Bhutan Bush Flights and Airfields for MSFS
    See other Rolling Cumulus adventures for MSFS 2020

