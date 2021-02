ShortFinal Design Working On KBOS Freeware For X-Plane 11

Taking to their Facebook page, ShortFinal Design has announced that they are currently working on a new version of their freeware Boston Logan Airport (KBOS) scenery, bringing it up to date by adding newly built terminals, custom SAM jetways, and reworking ground textures.

