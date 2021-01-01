Origami Studios Releases Gatwick For X-Plane

Gatwick is one of the beating hearts of London aviation and a vital link in the UK short-haul network, with an interesting array of long-haul operations. Gatwick is unique for its high-density single-runway operations, and diverse labyrinth of architectural developments that make up its north and south terminals.
Origami Studios has gone to painstaking detail to bring a modern interpretation of Gatwick featuring an updated 2019-2020 configuration, 4K PBR ground textures, moving ground-traffic, SAM compatibility, realistic lighting and more!
Features
- PBR high-quality ground textures
- Custom 3D terminal buildings, including complex high-quality renditions of north and south terminal
- Updated 2019 - 2020 layout including new Boeing hanger, new A380 gate and Pier 6 extension constructions
- Custom colour-corrected orthoimagery
- HDR lighting with realistic representation of new LED installations
- Custom SAM Jetways (Seperate download required)
- Custom Safegates based off published data
- Animated airstairs (Remote stands only)
- Animated groundtraffic, including Gatwick Shuttle and local Network Rail connections
- Tailored compatibility for JustFlight Traffic Global
- Optional “Follow the green” red stopbars
- Optional 3D Grass