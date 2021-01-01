Origami Studios Releases Gatwick For X-Plane

Gatwick is one of the beating hearts of London aviation and a vital link in the UK short-haul network, with an interesting array of long-haul operations. Gatwick is unique for its high-density single-runway operations, and diverse labyrinth of architectural developments that make up its north and south terminals.

Origami Studios has gone to painstaking detail to bring a modern interpretation of Gatwick featuring an updated 2019-2020 configuration, 4K PBR ground textures, moving ground-traffic, SAM compatibility, realistic lighting and more!

Features

PBR high-quality ground textures

Custom 3D terminal buildings, including complex high-quality renditions of north and south terminal

Updated 2019 - 2020 layout including new Boeing hanger, new A380 gate and Pier 6 extension constructions

Custom colour-corrected orthoimagery

HDR lighting with realistic representation of new LED installations

Custom SAM Jetways (Seperate download required)

Custom Safegates based off published data

Animated airstairs (Remote stands only)

Animated groundtraffic, including Gatwick Shuttle and local Network Rail connections

Tailored compatibility for JustFlight Traffic Global

Optional “Follow the green” red stopbars

Optional 3D Grass

Purchase Origami Studios - Gatwick for X-Plane 11