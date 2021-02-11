  • LatinVFR Releases Madrid LEMD For MSFS

    LatinVFR Releases Madrid LEMD For MSFS

    Madrid, one of the world’s most known capitals and important cities, located in the heart of Spain, in Southern Europe. Its airport Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport, is Spain’s main airport and one of the most important airports in the world. Within this scenery package we have added important landmarks, handmade and customized for your flight sim experience!

    Features

    • Handmade and detailed PBR ground markings and textures according to the most recent airport situation
    • Handmade, Realistic terminals with interiors, cargo buildings, airport buildings using MSFS PBR materials.
    • Realistic airport lighting.
    • Realistic airport elevation, according to real world data. The runways elevation and profile according to real world airport charts. Placement of objects and buildings placed according to the elevation of the airport.
    • Dozens of Madrid city landmarks, and important points of interest, such as monuments, palaces stadiums and high-rise buildings.
    • Optimized for performance to be used on most types of systems.
    • Customized and enhanced jetways, 3 different types of jetways according to the real world.

