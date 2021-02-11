New MSFS 2020 Scenery From DC Scenery Design

Now available at the FlightSim.Com Store is a new group of airport scenery packages from DC Scenery Design. Included are two in Alaska, PAKG - Wrangell Airport and PAKW Klawock Airport. Also now available are X06 Arcadia Municipal Airport in Florida and S20 Goldendale Municipal Airport in Washington.

DC Scenery Design – PAKG – Wrangell Airport Alaska

Wrangell Airport (ICAO: PAWG, FAA LID: WRG) is a state-owned public-use airport located one nautical mile (2 km) northeast of the central business district of Wrangell, a city and borough in the U.S. state of Alaska which has no road access to the outside world. Wrangell Airport has one runway designated 10/28 with an asphalt surface measuring 5,999 by 150 feet (1,828 x 46 m). Alaska Airlines operates daily Boeing 737NG passenger/cargo jet service from the airport.

Scenery features

High detailed hangars

Customized ground

High resolution textures (including PBR) on all objects and buildings

High detailed Terminal, hangars and buildings

Accurate taxiway, runway and apron

Custom night lighting

Purchase PAKG – Wrangell Airport Alaska

DC Scenery Design – PAKW – Klawock Airport Alaska

Klawock Airport (IATA: KLW, ICAO: PAKW, FAA LID: AKW) is a state-owned public-use airport located two nautical miles (3.7 km) northeast of the central business district of Klawock, a city in the Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area of the U.S. state of Alaska. Klawock Airport has one asphalt paved runway designated 2/20 which measures 5,000 by 100 feet (1,524 x 30 m).

Scenery features

High detailed hangars and buildings

Customized ground

High resolution textures (including PBR) on all objects and buildings

High detailed Terminal, Hangars and buildings

Customized harbor area

Accurate taxiway, runway and apron

Custom night lighting

Purchase PAKW – Klawock Airport Alaska

DC Scenery Design – X06 – Arcadia Municipal Airport Florida

Arcadia Municipal Airport (FAA: X06) is a public-use airport located 1 mile (1.6 km) southeast of the central business district of the city of Arcadia in DeSoto County, Florida, United States. The airport is publicly owned. Arcadia is 51 miles rast of Bradenton and 64 miles west of Okeechobee on SR 70 and 28 miles NE of Port Charlotte on US 17.

Scenery features

iled HD ground textures

iled HD hangars, airport buildings and objects

rate taxiway, runway and apron

om night lighting

level of airport detail

Purchase X06 – Arcadia Municipal Airport Florida

DC Scenery Design – S20 – Goldendale Municipal Airport

Goldendale Municipal Airport (FAA: S20) is a public-use airport located in Washington, United States. The airport is publicly owned. The Goldendale Municipal Airport consists of 144,000 sq. ft of runway (3600′ x 40′), 90,000 sq.ft of taxiway, runway lighting system, windsocks, and 600′ of tie down area.

Scenery features

High Detailed ground textures

High Detailed hangars, airport buildings and objects

Accurate taxiway, runway and apron

Custom night lighting

High level of airport detail

Purchase S20 – Goldendale Municipal Airport