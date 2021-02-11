  • New MSFS 2020 Scenery From DC Scenery Design

    Nels_Anderson
    Now available at the FlightSim.Com Store is a new group of airport scenery packages from DC Scenery Design. Included are two in Alaska, PAKG - Wrangell Airport and PAKW Klawock Airport. Also now available are X06 Arcadia Municipal Airport in Florida and S20 Goldendale Municipal Airport in Washington.

    DC Scenery Design – PAKG – Wrangell Airport Alaska

    Wrangell Airport (ICAO: PAWG, FAA LID: WRG) is a state-owned public-use airport located one nautical mile (2 km) northeast of the central business district of Wrangell, a city and borough in the U.S. state of Alaska which has no road access to the outside world. Wrangell Airport has one runway designated 10/28 with an asphalt surface measuring 5,999 by 150 feet (1,828 x 46 m). Alaska Airlines operates daily Boeing 737NG passenger/cargo jet service from the airport.

    Scenery features

    • High detailed hangars
    • Customized ground
    • High resolution textures (including PBR) on all objects and buildings
    • High detailed Terminal, hangars and buildings
    • Accurate taxiway, runway and apron
    • Custom night lighting

    Purchase PAKG – Wrangell Airport Alaska

    DC Scenery Design – PAKW – Klawock Airport Alaska

    Klawock Airport (IATA: KLW, ICAO: PAKW, FAA LID: AKW) is a state-owned public-use airport located two nautical miles (3.7 km) northeast of the central business district of Klawock, a city in the Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area of the U.S. state of Alaska. Klawock Airport has one asphalt paved runway designated 2/20 which measures 5,000 by 100 feet (1,524 x 30 m).

    Scenery features

    • High detailed hangars and buildings
    • Customized ground
    • High resolution textures (including PBR) on all objects and buildings
    • High detailed Terminal, Hangars and buildings
    • Customized harbor area
    • Accurate taxiway, runway and apron
    • Custom night lighting

    Purchase PAKW – Klawock Airport Alaska

    DC Scenery Design – X06 – Arcadia Municipal Airport Florida

    Arcadia Municipal Airport (FAA: X06) is a public-use airport located 1 mile (1.6 km) southeast of the central business district of the city of Arcadia in DeSoto County, Florida, United States. The airport is publicly owned. Arcadia is 51 miles rast of Bradenton and 64 miles west of Okeechobee on SR 70 and 28 miles NE of Port Charlotte on US 17.

    Scenery features

    • Tiled HD ground textures
    • Tiled HD hangars, airport buildings and objects
    • Accurate taxiway, runway and apron
    • Custom night lighting
    • High level of airport detail

    Purchase X06 – Arcadia Municipal Airport Florida

    DC Scenery Design – S20 – Goldendale Municipal Airport

    Goldendale Municipal Airport (FAA: S20) is a public-use airport located in Washington, United States. The airport is publicly owned. The Goldendale Municipal Airport consists of 144,000 sq. ft of runway (3600′ x 40′), 90,000 sq.ft of taxiway, runway lighting system, windsocks, and 600′ of tie down area.

    Scenery features

    • High Detailed ground textures
    • High Detailed hangars, airport buildings and objects
    • Accurate taxiway, runway and apron
    • Custom night lighting
    • High level of airport detail

    Purchase S20 – Goldendale Municipal Airport

