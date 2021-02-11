This weekend is Valentines Day, and Monday is Presidents Day, so at the FlightSim.Com Store we have a number of sales starting or ongoing. Here's your chance to save on some great flight simulator add-ons. Some of these sales are only for a couple of days so don't delay if you spot something new for your hangar.
The following companies are currently running sales:
- Tino Nuglisch X-CPL-Pilot
- FS2Crew
- SimWorks Studios
- FeelThere
- Vielcon
- Sierrasim Simulations
- Aerosoft
- FlightSoft
- Drzewiecki Design
- Aeroproyecto
- TopSkills
- FSoftware
- CR1-Software
Visit the FlightSim.Com Store today and take advantage of these sales.