  MSFS 2020 Tutorial: How To Fly The Working Title Cessna Citation CJ4

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Working Title Cessna Citation CJ4 Tutorial

    MSFS 2020 Tutorial: How To Fly The Working Title Cessna Citation CJ4

    By Filbert Flies

    The Cessna Citation CJ4 with the Working Title mod is an incredible plane. It's a joy to fly and, at the time of publishing, it's probably the most detailed and realistic aircraft in MSFS. It eats up the miles like the airliners but it allows you to fly into small airports and explore parts of the world that airliners just can't reach. If you haven't flown it yet, you absolutely should! And following along with this lesson is a great way to get started.

    In this video, Working Title developer Matt teaches FilbertFlies how to fly the CJ4 as it's flown in the real world, over the course of a flight from London Luton to Inverness. Every step of the process is explained in detail, from turning on the power to shutting down the aircraft after parking up at the other end. FMC programming, autopilot operation, VNAV, ILS approaches and hand-flying techniques are all covered, and Matt also explains some of the many new features added in recent updates to the mod.

    You should come away with everything you need to know to fly this fantastic aircraft from A to B and, hopefully, the enthusiasm to hop on board and give it a whirl!

    Here's the route, for those who want to follow along:

    EGGW/07 OLNEY2C OLNEY T420 TNT UN57 POL UN601 TLA DCT FOYLE N560 NESDI DCT GUSSI DCT INS DCT EGPE/05

    System Specs

    • i7 8700k processor
    • 32 GB RAM
    • GeForce GTX 1080Ti
    • LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
    • Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick

    FilbertFlies
    Youtube Channel

    Get the Working Title CJ4 here

