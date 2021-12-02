Taburet - Horco Molle Aeroclub - Tucuman for MSFS

This Argentine airport is on the northern side of Yerba Buena, and is used for light aviation, flight training, and radio-controlled aircraft. Rising terrain west of the airport requires approach and departures to be conducted to the east. There are an additional 250 meters (820 feet) of grass overrun on the west end of the runway.

Scenery includes custom objects designed to capture the athmosphere of this unique and colorful aeroclub.

