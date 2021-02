Historic Airline Group Updates JAL

The Historic Airline Group has just finished updating their Japan Air Lines flights. Today you can cross the Pacific on JAL's 747 to North America, as well as Bangkok and Hong Kong. Japan Air Lines DC-8's roam the western Pacific, from Australia to New York and many cities in Southeast Asia. We also offer domestic service between Tokyo, Osaka, Sapporo and Fukuoka using the trusted DC-6B and 727-100. When it comes to serving the Orient, the Historic Airline Group has you covered!

www.historicairlinegroup.com