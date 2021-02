Verticalsim - Early Previews of VStates Montana XP

Montana is a western state defined by its diverse terrain ranging from the Rocky Mountains to the Great Plains. Its wide-open spaces include Glacier National Park, a vast wilderness preserve that passes into Canada. The park's many snow-capped peaks, lakes and alpine hiking trails are showcased along its famed Going-to-the-Sun Road, stretching 50 miles.

Like their previous VStates, Montana will be donationware.

Source

Verticalsim Updates X-Plane Scenery Of Tampa Int'l