MSFS February 11th, 2021 – Development Update

World Update 3 is in its final polish phase and is now locked in for release on Tuesday, February 16th. The team is putting the finishing touches on all aspects of this massive update, and we appreciate your continued patience.

Feedback Snapshot

SDK Update

DevMode:

Fixed some warning formatting in the Aircraft Editor.

Removed the option to change Landmark display name (as it was causing issue at the packaging stage).

Completed transition to new help building system.

