Lionheart Creations - Trinidad TB21 GT Build 3.4 Released

Changelog Build 3.4

Here are updates to the new package:

NAV System revamped. Must use NAV mode to access VOR and ILS Navigation. GPS/NAV button or CDI button on the GPS units to initiate NAV instruments.

Alternator issue resolved via Systems config links to proper circuit

Fuel Range adjusted to proper 1055 NM at 5,000 feet altitude, 2 pilots aboard, full fuel, 75% power

DOORS ARE NOW FUNCTIONING! Just a reminder. And Cargo door opens via round red knob, bottom left

Adjustments to exterior shine 'Wax' setting bumped up 0.100 on slider. A better reflection, less grain

A better reflection, less grain Enhanced, revamped bump maps in 4K resolution. Rivet scale and panels redone and crisper with adjustments to Normal height. Some real punch now.

New 'flat' non-reflective Material for the several Trinidad's that have weathered exteriors.

Some fixes to exterior mesh issues, such as elevator shadows, aileron at RH side repaired, and various other tidbits.

CG adjusted for 2 pilots, improved.

Improvements to textures concerning rivets on dark paint areas.

Introduction

This is the sleek, high performance French 4 seater 'Trinidad' by Socata Aerospace in France. This 250 HP Turbocharged Edition of the Trinidad line, the TB-21 GT, is a fast cruiser, hitting cruise speeds of 200 MPH or 180+ knots. Some were fitted with oxygen systems for high altitude cruising, up to 25,000 feet ASL. She was designed with a very advanced interior with automotive style instrument panel featuring 'instrument pods' similar to the Lotus Esprit and Lamborghini Countach of that era. Even today, her instrument panel design is more advanced in appearence to other manufacturers.

Features

22 (twenty two) different paint schemes!

3 different interior themes: gray, tan, neon euro blue

Extreme detail virtual cockpit with updated and modified mesh, mapping, and graphics

Disappearing control yoke for visibility

Extreme high-resolution textures in PBR format complete with bump mapping

Asobo high end avionics including their GNS530 and GNS430 GPS systems

Sound pack is also an Asobo creation with some incredible sound effects that only MSFS sound systems feature which include bumping sounds, performance maneuver 'groans' from the airframe, and other cool effects

Fold up arm rests

Purchase Lionheart Creations - Trinidad TB21 GT for MSFS