DC Scenery Design - PAPG - Petersburg James A. Johnson Airport

    Petersburg James A. Johnson Airport (IATA: PSG, ICAO: PAPG, FAA LID: PSG) is a state owned, public use airport located one nautical mile (2 km) southeast of the central business district of Petersburg, a city in the Petersburg Borough of the US state of Alaska that has no road access to the outside world. Airline service is subsidized by the Essential Air Service program.

    Petersburg James A. Johnson Airport has one runway designated 5/23 with an asphalt surface measuring 6,400 by 150 feet (1,951 x 46 m). Alaska Airlines operates daily Boeing 737-700 passenger and formerly operated Boeing 737-400 passenger / cargo Combi aircraft jet service from the airport.

    Scenery Features

    • High detailed hangars and buildings
    • Customized ground
    • High resolution textures (including PBR) on all objects and buildings
    • High detailed terminal, hangars and surrounding buildings
    • Customized Petersburg harbor area
    • Accurate taxiway, runway and apron
    • Custom night lighting

