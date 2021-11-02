FlyingD - Frankfurt-Egelsbach (EDFE) for MSFS

Frankfurt-Egelsbach (EDFE) – The Airport of the Rich & Famous

Just 10 km (6.2 Miles) south of the Frankfurt International Airport (EDDF) is a regional airport that is a well-kept secret from millions of travelers that go through Frankfurt International each year.

Frankfurt-Egelsbach Airport

With more than 200 take-offs and landings each day Frankfurt-Egelsbach is the busiest regional airport in Germany. At first glance it is often viewed as a small airport, mostly for private aviation. In true life there is much more to it and with over 70,000 aircraft movements each year it is busier than some international airports in Germany.

Challenging Approaches

Frankfurt-Egelsbach offers a special challenging approach procedure on runway 08 as there are power lines under the southern approach path that must be crossed at about 700ft. Coming from north or south you must then make a 90 degree turn from over the "autobahn" (German highway) towards the runway and only have a short distance for final descent to 385ft or 117m.

On approach to runway 26 you have much more space for your final approach, but must also use caution not to sink below the glideslope, as there are train tracks a short distance from the runway. The train tracks have electric overhead lines and posts for the electric powered trains to run on. So be careful!

So why is the airport also known as the airport of the rich & famous in Germany?

Location is what counts! EDFE’s position in the center of Europe makes it attractive to many of the rich & famous who want to avoid the time and hassle of going through a huge international airport as Frankfurt International. A 30 minute drive from downtown Frankfurt makes it the key target airfield for powerful business people to reach the financial capitol of Europe (Frankfurt) quickly and easily. Settled in the center of the large metropolitan area called “Rhein-Main”, it is also a great place for celebrities, such as bands, artists and other influential personalities & politicians to reach a large range of venues in the surrounding major cities, such as Heidelberg, Mannheim, Mainz, Wiesbaden, Darmstadt, Hanau and many more.

Convenience

Low landing fees, fast customs processing in the small terminal, free parking, meeting centers, an exclusive restaurant and conference venues right on sight make it even more attractive to a wide range of people.

Netjets, Private Jets & Warren Buffet, too!

In March 2009 Netjets purchased shares in the airport in through Warren Buffet’s investment company Berkshire Hathaway. Netjets also created their european hub at Frankfurt-Egelsbach airport. In result the airport got much more attention from travelers who can afford the private business jet sector and therefore thee airport received a growth in air traffic. Netjets sold their shares at the end of 2019 to a real estate company and airport management firm. Other shares are held by local communities and a regional energy provider.

Many types of aircraft can land on the 1400m (4593 ft)

Many types of aircraft can be seen at EDFE, such as single prop aircraft (i.E. Cessna 172, Cessna 208, Piper (all sorts), Diamond, Beechcraft single props, private twin & turbo props such as Diamond DA-42, Beech Barons, King Air, but also business jets such as Cessna Longitude, Bombardier Global, Embraer Phenoms, and even smaller passenger planes, such as the Dornier 328, which can transport 30-40 passengers. The aiport has a weight limit for aircraft up to 20 tones.

Home to Aircraft Charter Companies, Flight Training Schools and Technology Businesses related to the Aero Industry AOPA - Germany’s largest Aircraft Owner & Pilot Association is seated right at the Egelsbach airport. There are more than 30 aero related companies located on the airfield. You can have your aircraft maintenanced by the aerospace company Roeder Presision, which is located right by the apron.

